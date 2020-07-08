Wayfair Execs Duck $87M Stock Drop Suit

Law360 (July 8, 2020, 12:35 PM EDT) -- Wayfair Inc. executives escaped an $87 million stock drop suit on Wednesday when a federal judge ruled that investors failed to show they lied about the e-commerce giant's prospects or fraudulently dumped stock before announcing a big loss. Calling the complaint "precisely the kind of pleading the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act was designed to prevent," U.S. District Judge Douglas P. Woodlock found that alleged lies about Wayfair's prospects in the summer of 2018 were forward-looking statements protected under the law. The Massachusetts judge also noted that two of the company executives named in the suit kept nearly all of their...

