Law360 (July 8, 2020, 5:20 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey state appeals court ruled Wednesday that undocumented arrestees cannot be detained simply to thwart possible deportation that would put them out of the state's reach, saying in a published decision that such decisions can't be based on the actions or potential actions of immigration authorities or other agencies. Clarifying a question unaddressed by the New Jersey Criminal Justice Reform Act of 2017, a three-judge panel overturned a lower court's ruling that Gloucester County authorities could detain two men on aggravated assault and other charges, but who were deemed low risk concerning public safety and future criminal activity....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS