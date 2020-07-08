Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Cheerleading Gym Drops Antitrust Suit Against Governing Org

Law360 (July 8, 2020, 2:22 PM EDT) -- A California competitive cheerleading gym on Tuesday dropped a proposed class action accusing sports giant Varsity Brands LLC and the sport's governing body, U.S. All Star Federation Inc., of working together to monopolize the all-star cheer competition and apparel market.

In a notice to a California federal court, Fusion Elite All Stars said it would be voluntarily dismissing its lawsuit without prejudice ahead of a case management court proceeding scheduled for September.

The dispute started in May, when Fusion Elite and the proposed class filed a complaint claiming they paid inflated prices for all-star cheer apparel and to compete in competitions due...

