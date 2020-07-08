Southwest Supervisor Looks To Escape OT Arbitration Order

Law360 (July 8, 2020, 6:32 PM EDT) -- A Southwest Airlines ramp supervisor told the Seventh Circuit during oral argument Wednesday her cargo loading duties exempt her from dispute resolution under the Federal Arbitration Act and asked the court to reverse an order that she arbitrate her claim for unpaid overtime. Southwest employee Latrice Saxon argued to a three-judge panel that she falls within the arbitration act's exemption for railroad workers, seamen and "any other class of workers engaged in foreign or interstate commerce" because the U.S. Supreme Court has "repeatedly held" that transportation workers who load and unload cargo are engaged in interstate commerce. "The court said it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS