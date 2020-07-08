Revised CRT Deals Totaling $521M Get OK Despite Objections

Law360 (July 8, 2020, 9:21 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge said Wednesday he'll approve revised settlements totaling more than $521 million to resolve price-fixing claims by indirect purchasers of cathode ray tubes against Samsung and other electronics companies, despite objections from certain CRT buyers who claim they were wrongly excluded from the settlement class. During a hearing held via Zoom, U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar said he plans to sign off on the revised deals, which are tens of millions of dollars less than deals initially approved in 2016 that totaled roughly $542 million, with class attorneys getting a $158.6 million cut. Settling buyers brokered the...

