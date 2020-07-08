Amazon Dinged For Violating Sanctions On Iran, Syria, Crimea

Law360 (July 8, 2020, 8:07 PM EDT) -- Amazon was fined $134,523 for violating U.S. sanctions against Iran, Syria and Crimea after it processed transactions and delivered consumer goods to individuals there, the U.S. Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control announced Wednesday. The tech giant was let off with an effective slap on the wrist due to its self-reporting of the violations and because the illicit transactions involved low-value retail goods worth a combined $269,000, OFAC said. Amazon could have been on the hook for over $1 billion, the statutory maximum penalty for its violations, according to the filing. "The settlement amount reflects OFAC's determination that Amazon's apparent violations...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS