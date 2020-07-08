DC Circ. Orders Release Of Secret Surveillance Records

Law360 (July 8, 2020, 6:43 PM EDT) -- A D.C. Circuit panel has ordered a district judge to unseal electronic surveillance records and related materials in closed federal criminal investigations, undoing a lower court's order that blocks a reporter and a media advocacy group from accessing the long-sought information. U.S. Circuit Judges Merrick Garland, David S. Tatel and Laurence H. Silberman issued a unanimous order Tuesday asserting that Chief Judge Beryl A. Howell in 2018 erroneously denied a request by BuzzFeed reporter Jason Leopold and the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press on the ground that unsealing documents dating back to 2008 would impose a "considerable administrative burden"...

