What DC's Advertising Sales Tax Proposal Means For Biz

Law360 (July 8, 2020, 6:58 PM EDT) -- The District of Columbia Council is considering a new sales tax on advertising services, including digital advertising services and personal information. On July 6, the council released the committee print of the Fiscal Year 2021 Budget Support Act of 2020,[1] which includes a sales tax expansion to those services beginning Oct. 1, at the reduced rate of 3% instead of the general 6% sales tax rate. On July 7, the council took the first step to passing the Budget Support Act, including the sales tax expansion. The council will hold a final vote on the Budget Support Act later this month,...

