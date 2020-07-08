Monster Energy, Tool Co. Claw Each Other In 9th Circ. TM Row

Law360 (July 8, 2020, 8:00 PM EDT) -- Monster Energy Co. asked the Ninth Circuit on Wednesday for a new damages trial after it received no actual damages for an automotive tool's infringement of its green-and-black "monster" mark. During oral arguments held over video conferencing, Monster's attorney, Joseph R. Re of Knobbe Martens, told the three-judge panel that a California federal judge should have both ordered a permanent injunction against Integrated Supply Network LLC to prevent any future trademark infringement and a new trial to determine actual damages. Even though a November 2018 jury found that ISN infringed Monster's trademark green-and-black "monster" name and trade dress, awarding the beverage company...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS