OFCCP Secures $820K In Settlements Over Race Bias Claims

Law360 (July 8, 2020, 8:03 PM EDT) -- The Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs has announced it reached more than $820,000 in settlements with two technology companies in Texas and California over allegations that they discriminated against job applicants based on their race. In a press release Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Labor's OFCCP said that TTI Inc. agreed to pay $650,000 in back pay and interest to resolve claims it systematically discriminated against Black and male applicants for certain positions at two locations in Fort Worth, Texas. The OFCCP found in a compliance evaluation that TTI ran afoul of Executive Order 11246, which prohibits employment bias from...

