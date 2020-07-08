2nd Circ. Denies Appeal Of Atty's Tax Fraud Conviction

Law360 (July 8, 2020, 5:45 PM EDT) -- A disbarred New York attorney who was sentenced to seven years in prison on charges of tax evasion, mail fraud, perjury, obstructing justice and structuring cash deposits lost his appeal in the Second Circuit on Wednesday. Joseph Scali, based in Orange County and sentenced in March 2019, failed to convince the Second Circuit that the U.S. government's evidence was insufficient to support eight counts against him, among other arguments, the appellate court said in its summary order. "Scali's argument is unavailing because the evidence presented at trial, viewed in the government's favor, was sufficient to support his convictions," the appeals court...

