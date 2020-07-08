'11th-Hour PTSD Diagnosis' Found Rightly Barred From Trial

Law360 (July 8, 2020, 9:31 PM EDT) -- A Florida state appeals court on Wednesday found a lower court properly excluded evidence in a suit brought by a power chair user who was hit by a car, saying her lawyer's disclosure of her PTSD diagnosis to defense lawyers the day before her trial prejudiced the defense. Judge Robert M. Gross, writing for the three-judge panel, said the trial judge "admirably balanced" competing interests in blocking Claudia Krysiak's post-traumatic stress disorder diagnosis from being admitted into evidence, calling it an "eleventh-hour PTSD diagnosis." "Civil trials are not the Wild West, where one side ambushes the other at trial. Except under extraordinary...

