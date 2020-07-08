Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Tesla Wants 'Autopilot' Pedestrian Death Suit Moved To Japan

Law360 (July 8, 2020, 8:27 PM EDT) -- Tesla said Wednesday that Japan, not California, is the proper venue for a wrongful death suit from the family of a Japanese man who was the first pedestrian killed in a Tokyo accident involving a Tesla vehicle engaged in Autopilot, Tesla's automated driving function.

Electric automaker Tesla Inc. cited the doctrine of forum non conveniens as grounds for dismissing an April lawsuit filed by Tomomi Umeda and Miyu Umeda, the wife and daughter, respectively, of the deceased Yoshihiro Umeda, who was killed in April 2018 when the driver of a Model X dozed off behind the wheel while the Autopilot was engaged, crashing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!