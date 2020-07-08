Tesla Wants 'Autopilot' Pedestrian Death Suit Moved To Japan

Law360 (July 8, 2020, 8:27 PM EDT) -- Tesla said Wednesday that Japan, not California, is the proper venue for a wrongful death suit from the family of a Japanese man who was the first pedestrian killed in a Tokyo accident involving a Tesla vehicle engaged in Autopilot, Tesla's automated driving function. Electric automaker Tesla Inc. cited the doctrine of forum non conveniens as grounds for dismissing an April lawsuit filed by Tomomi Umeda and Miyu Umeda, the wife and daughter, respectively, of the deceased Yoshihiro Umeda, who was killed in April 2018 when the driver of a Model X dozed off behind the wheel while the Autopilot was engaged, crashing...

