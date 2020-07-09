Liberty Mutual Says Roofing Co. Underpaid By $2.3M

Law360 (July 9, 2020, 4:31 PM EDT) -- Liberty Mutual sued a Georgia roofing company in federal court for about $2.3 million in allegedly underpaid premiums for workers' compensation insurance, saying the group misstated the size of its business and failed to cooperate with audits. LM Insurance Corp. sued Roofing Aguilar LLC on Wednesday in Georgia federal court, saying the company underreported the size of its business and payroll expenses for seven different policies issued over roughly three years. "Defendants provided inaccurate, incomplete, and misleading documents and information to Liberty Mutual regarding the size of Roofing Aguilar's payroll and revenues," according to the lawsuit. Liberty Mutual said the application...

