Civil Rights Attys Fear Religious Turn At High Court

Law360 (July 9, 2020, 10:14 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's recent decision in Trump v. Pennsylvania could devastate American workers who use birth control in the short term while chipping away at nondiscrimination protections in the long term, civil rights advocates say. The court's 7-2 ruling on Wednesday allows employers to stop covering workers' birth control if company higher-ups oppose its use on moral or religious grounds, endangering roughly 126,000 Americans' access to contraception. But the ruling doesn't end the legal fight over the policy; it simply allows the policy to go into effect while a judge decides whether the Trump administration had a good reason to...

