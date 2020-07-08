WeWork Sued For Using Black Worker As 'Window Dressing'

Law360 (July 8, 2020, 7:42 PM EDT) -- Two former employees hit WeWork with discrimination suits Wednesday in New York state court, with one calling her experience as a Black woman at the company "horrendous" and the other — a former member of the diversity and inclusion team — saying he was used as "window dressing." Diane Allen, who served as the company's stock plan administrator, and Christopher Clermont, who said he had been the only person of color on the company's diversity and inclusion team, slammed WeWork Co. Inc. for allegedly allowing racial discrimination to permeate its business culture. Clermont says that although he was hired to lead...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS