Synovus, Others Ink $2.1M In Deals To Escape TelexFree MDL

Law360 (July 8, 2020, 9:08 PM EDT) -- Synovus Bank and two other companies have agreed to shell out $2.1 million to escape claims they played a role in the massive TelexFree Ponzi scheme that allegedly cost its victims billions, and Massachusetts federal court is being asked to give the deal final approval. The motion landed on U.S. District Judge Timothy S. Hillman's docket Wednesday afternoon, asking for his final blessing on the trio of settlements that would secure the companies' exit from a proposed class action they've been battling for years. Along with the cash payments, all three companies have agreed to cooperate with the proposed class as...

