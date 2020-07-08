Facebook Bans Accounts Linked To Stone For Manipulation

Law360 (July 8, 2020, 7:45 PM EDT) -- Facebook said Wednesday it has taken down a U.S.-based network of more than 100 pages and accounts affiliated with longtime Donald Trump ally and GOP operative Roger Stone, because they were being used to run "coordinated manipulation campaigns" to influence public debate. Nathaniel Gleicher, the social media giant's head of security policy, wrote in a blog post that the company removed 54 associated Facebook accounts and 50 pages, and four Instagram accounts. The network of accounts "focused on domestic audiences" and spent more than $300,000 on Facebook and Instagram ads, according to Gleicher. The accounts, he added, are also linked to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS