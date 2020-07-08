Dakota Access Wants To Hit Pause On Shutdown Order

Law360 (July 8, 2020, 10:12 PM EDT) -- The owner of the Dakota Access pipeline told a D.C. federal judge Wednesday the costs of quickly shutting down its crude oil pipeline far outweigh any benefits, saying it would cost North Dakota billions, throw thousands out of work and make oil transportation less safe. Dakota Access LLC asked a U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg to stay his Monday order that gave operator Energy Transfer LP until Aug. 5 to shut down the pipeline and empty it of oil until the Army Corps of Engineers completes a full environmental impact statement for an easement that allows the pipeline to cross...

