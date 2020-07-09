Calif. Joins Car Parts Price-Fixing MDL

Law360 (July 9, 2020, 3:41 PM EDT) -- The state of California has again hopped into a sprawling multidistrict litigation case over an alleged scheme to inflate prices for auto parts, filing a complaint against Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd. in Michigan federal court Wednesday. In the complaint, Attorney General Xavier Becerra accused Hitachi of conspiring to fix prices of certain shock absorbers it sold to both Suzuki Motor Corp. and Toyota Motor Corp. from the mid-1990s until as late as summer 2011. The state claimed California businesses and consumers paid inflated prices for the shock absorbers and the cars they were installed in due to Hitachi's actions. "As [the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS