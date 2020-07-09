Tech Tools Can Boost Auto Accident Claim Recovery

Law360 (July 9, 2020, 4:27 PM EDT) -- One of the most disturbing elements of recent protests against police brutality are the stories of vehicles driving into groups of protesters, seemingly with the intent to cause great bodily harm to as many protesters as possible. Those in the path of oncoming cars and trucks have seen themselves as the intended targets. Those behind the wheel have invariably claimed that they were in the wrong place at the wrong time; that they inadvertently plowed into a crowd of which they were unaware; that they had other, legitimate, reasons for being where they were. It will be a long and arduous process...

