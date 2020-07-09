Blind Container Store Patrons Say Upgrades Don't Moot Case

Law360 (July 9, 2020, 4:00 PM EDT) -- Blind customers suing The Container Store over its allegedly inaccessible checkout technology objected strongly Wednesday to a federal magistrate judge's finding that various upgrades done by the company render their Americans with Disability Act claims moot. Lawyers for the customers and fellow plaintiff the National Federation of the Blind said U.S. Magistrate Judge M. Page Kelley's late-June report granting summary judgment to The Container Store Group Inc. was riddled with errors, incorrect conclusions and legal misunderstandings. Although The Container Store added tactile keypads to its checkout devices and provided iPads to enable blind customers to sign up for the company's rewards...

