Walgreens Wants Insurers' Overcharging Suit Tossed

Law360 (July 9, 2020, 4:50 PM EDT) -- Walgreens asked an Illinois federal judge on Wednesday to toss a "misguided" fraud suit accusing it of intentionally overcharging private insurers for prescription drugs, saying the case can't move forward without the pharmacy benefit managers that act as intermediaries in insurers' transactions with pharmacies. HealthNow New York, BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York and BlueShield of Northeastern New York claim in their complaint that Walgreen Co. created a "sham" Prescription Savings Club cash discount program to obfuscate its high usual and customary prices, leading both government health care programs and private insurers alike to pay more than what cash customers paid for...

