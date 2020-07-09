Kazakhstan Slams Discovery Deadline In $506M Award Fight

Law360 (July 9, 2020, 6:52 PM EDT) -- A federal magistrate judge erred by imposing an "egregious" two-week discovery deadline with overbroad parameters, Kazakhstan said Wednesday as it continues to fight enforcement of a $506.7 million arbitration award to Moldovan energy investors. In a Wednesday reply in D.C. federal court, the country said a June 24 order from U.S. Magistrate Judge Deborah A. Robinson opened the floodgates on discovery in violation of the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act, "rubber-stamp[ing]" a request from Anatolie Stati and his son Gabriel Stati as they seek assets to enforce the 2013 award. Kazakhstan submitted its rebuttal on the final day of Judge Robinson's discovery...

