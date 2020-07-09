Teva Says Securities Claims Filed Too Late In Price-Fixing Suit

Law360 (July 9, 2020, 4:32 PM EDT) -- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has urged a Connecticut federal court to toss a proposed class action accusing it of operating a price-fixing scheme and lying about profit growth, arguing that the securities fraud claims were brought too late. In its Wednesday dismissal bid, Teva contended that the shareholders' Exchange Act and Pennsylvania Securities Act claims that the company and its top brass misled its investors about its price-fixing conspiracy were brought outside the five-year statute of repose. Statutes of repose are similar to a statute of limitations, but begin when the alleged wrongdoing occurred regardless of whether it has caused injury...

