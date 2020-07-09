Southwest Says Atty Used Data To Harass Flight Attendant

Law360 (July 9, 2020, 7:47 PM EDT) -- Southwest Airlines wants a Texas federal judge to remove a Virginia attorney from an employment dispute case for allegedly enlisting an unknown airline employee to provide confidential information about a flight attendant's schedule, then sending an armed process server to her hotel room. The airline claims Matthew B. Gilliam of the National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation Inc. somehow accessed and used the airlines' schedule information to send a process server with "a handgun openly strapped to his hip" to a flight attendant's New Mexico hotel room, where she was spending the night during a multiday trip. Gilliam's client, former Southwest...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS