Southwest Says Atty Used Data To Harass Flight Attendant

Law360 (July 9, 2020, 7:47 PM EDT) -- Southwest Airlines wants a Texas federal judge to remove a Virginia attorney from an employment dispute case for allegedly enlisting an unknown airline employee to provide confidential information about a flight attendant's schedule, then sending an armed process server to her hotel room.

The airline claims Matthew B. Gilliam of the National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation Inc. somehow accessed and used the airlines' schedule information to send a process server with "a handgun openly strapped to his hip" to a flight attendant's New Mexico hotel room, where she was spending the night during a multiday trip.

Gilliam's client, former Southwest...

