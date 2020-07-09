UK Deepens Antitrust Probe Into Outbrain And Taboola Deal

Law360 (July 9, 2020, 4:28 PM EDT) -- British competition regulators are opening an in-depth investigation of the planned tie-up of Outbrain and Taboola after the online marketing firms failed to offer any concessions to allay worries about harm to content publishers. The Competition and Markets Authority said Thursday the companies did not meet a deadline to put forth any potential remedies, known as undertakings, to tamp down concerns that a marriage of the digital advertising platforms could hurt sites that depend on them for ad revenue. Taboola and Outbrain both provide content recommendations for which the hosting sites, often news publishers, take a cut, offering them a key...

