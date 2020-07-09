DOJ Blasts Chinese Cos.' Immunity Arguments In CRT Appeal

Law360 (July 9, 2020, 6:00 PM EDT) -- The federal government told the Ninth Circuit that a pair of Chinese electronics companies should face claims in multidistrict litigation for conspiring to fix the price of cathode ray tubes because neither is entitled to sovereign immunity. The U.S. Department of Justice said Wednesday that a California federal judge was right to find that Irico Display Devices is not an "organ" of China, which is a minority shareholder of the company, and that that the immunity of its parent Irico Group Corp. is negated under a Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act commercial activity exception. "Display is wrong to suggest that a company...

