No Expert Report Needed In Esthetician Suit, Texas Panel Says

Law360 (July 9, 2020, 8:17 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate court on Thursday determined that a negligence lawsuit against an esthetician over skin treatments is not the same as a health care liability claim against a physician, and therefore doesn't require the support of an expert report to avoid dismissal. A three-justice panel of the Fourteenth Court of Appeals rejected Lake Jackson Medical Spa's argument that Erika Gaytan's lawsuit must be dismissed because she failed to file an expert report. The panel determined the claims didn't implicate or relate to a "physician-patient relationship." When Gaytan initially filed suit against Lake Jackson Medical Spa, Dr. Robert Yarish and esthetician...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS