Home Depot Hit With COBRA Notice Class Action In Fla.

Law360 (July 9, 2020, 5:57 PM EDT) -- Home Depot has violated federal labor law by providing certain employees with insufficient information about health insurance options under the COBRA program, according to a former employee's proposed class action filed Thursday in federal court in Tampa, Florida. Plaintiff Travis Mendiola, who says he worked for the home improvement store for about 19 years until his "abrupt termination" in July 2019, faults the company for choosing not to use the U.S. Department of Labor's model Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act notice. He suggests the company chose not to follow the government's model "presumably to save Home Depot money by pushing terminated...

