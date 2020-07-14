3 Ways High Court's Liu V. SEC Ruling Curtails FTC Authority

Law360 (July 14, 2020, 5:33 PM EDT) -- In a much anticipated decision, the U.S. Supreme Court held that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission can obtain disgorgement as a form of equitable relief, but it can do so only to the extent the award "does not exceed a wrongdoer's net profits and is awarded for victims." Others have written about the effect of Liu v. SEC on the SEC.[1] But the decision will have wide-ranging implications for other federal agency enforcement actions, including those brought by the Federal Trade Commission. In recent years, the FTC has asserted a broad view of its authority to obtain monetary relief in...

