Wynn Casino's Bid To Toss Blackjack Cheating Suit Goes Bust

Law360 (July 9, 2020, 4:33 PM EDT) -- Wynn Resorts Ltd.'s Encore Boston Harbor casino will have to face a suit claiming it shortchanges blackjack winners after a federal judge ruled the game's rules may not have been clearly displayed for gamblers. The proposed class action complaint alleges the Boston-area hotel and casino has been paying a $60 prize to blackjack winners who bet $50, or six-to-five, despite using more favorable rules reserved for a higher-payout game. In a ruling Thursday, U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs rejected an argument by the gaming venue that it is in the clear if it simply alerts players that they are sitting...

