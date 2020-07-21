DLA Piper Adds Cross-Border Real Estate Atty From Orrick

Law360 (July 21, 2020, 5:46 PM EDT) -- DLA Piper has added an attorney from Orrick whose practice includes working on cross-border real estate investments and whose clients span groups in China, South Korea and Japan. Michael Haworth joined DLA Piper as a partner in its New York office from Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP, the firm said July 9. While many lawyers work on real estate investment transactions, Haworth said his practice is somewhat unique due to his work representing clients in the U.S. investing abroad and international groups focused on the American market. Haworth said he joined DLA Piper to be part of a large international firm...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS