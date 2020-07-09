Supreme Court To Review FTC Restitution Authority

Law360 (July 9, 2020, 2:58 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court agreed Thursday to review the Federal Trade Commission's authority to order restitution to consumers who have been hurt by fraud and other bad behavior in the marketplace. Less than three weeks after a major decision in a securities fraud case in which the justices narrowed the definition of equitable relief that can be ordered for victims of securities fraud, the high court said it would hear two similar cases from the Seventh and Ninth circuits related to the FTC's power to impose injunctions under the Federal Trade Commission Act. The FTC Act limits the FTC's actions against bad actors to...

