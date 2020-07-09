Liberty Mutual Workers Fight Bid To Nix Suit Over 401(k) Plan

Law360 (July 9, 2020, 6:22 PM EDT) -- A group of Liberty Mutual workers and retirees have urged a Massachusetts federal judge not to toss their proposed class action claiming their retirement plan lost millions to excessive fees and poorly performing funds, saying they adequately alleged the company dropped the ball with the plan. In their motion Wednesday, the workers opposed Liberty Mutual Group Inc.'s bid to dismiss the Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit filed in April that accused the company of mismanaging its 401(k) plan. Their pleadings demonstrated that Liberty Mutual fell short of the "strict fiduciary standards" demanded by the federal benefits law, the workers contended....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS