3 Firms Fight To Lead Class In Juul-Altria Antitrust Suits

Law360 (July 9, 2020, 10:59 PM EDT) -- Hausfeld, Berman Tabacco and the Joseph Saveri Law Firm have filed competing bids requesting a California federal judge name them lead counsel for a group of consumers who accuse e-cigarette maker Juul and former rival Altria of violating antitrust laws by conspiring to reduce the variety of products on the market. The firms are trying to persuade U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick of the Northern District of California to appoint one of them as lead counsel to a proposed class of direct purchasers of Juul Labs Inc.'s products, according to letters filed Wednesday — a deadline set by the court. Kaplan Fox and...

