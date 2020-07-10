USC Atty Says School Interferes In Workplace Investigations

Law360 (July 10, 2020, 5:29 PM EDT) -- The University of Southern California purposefully interferes with and hinders investigations that threaten to expose its top employees' misconduct, an anonymous attorney who works as an investigator for the school has alleged in a proposed class action in California federal court. USC violated the Lanham Act and engaged in discrimination and retaliation against the attorney after the individual complained about the school's actions, according to the complaint filed on Wednesday with the Central District of California. The attorney, who still works for USC, was hired in March 2018 as a senior investigator in USC's Office of Conduct, Accountability and Professionalism, according...

