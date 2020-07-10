Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

USC Atty Says School Interferes In Workplace Investigations

Law360 (July 10, 2020, 5:29 PM EDT) -- The University of Southern California purposefully interferes with and hinders investigations that threaten to expose its top employees' misconduct, an anonymous attorney who works as an investigator for the school has alleged in a proposed class action in California federal court.

USC violated the Lanham Act and engaged in discrimination and retaliation against the attorney after the individual complained about the school's actions, according to the complaint filed on Wednesday with the Central District of California.

The attorney, who still works for USC, was hired in March 2018 as a senior investigator in USC's Office of Conduct, Accountability and Professionalism, according...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!