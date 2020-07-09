Seattle Times Wants Suspended Doc's Defamation Suit Nixed

Law360 (July 9, 2020, 10:14 PM EDT) -- The Seattle Times has asked a Washington federal judge to end a suit brought by a neurosurgeon who resigned from an area hospital after the newspaper published a series of reports about his surgical practices, saying the doctor can't show the paper acted with fault, in part because the reports are true. Wednesday's summary judgment motion focuses on Dr. Johnny B. Delashaw Jr.'s allegation that the paper defamed him by stating in its reports that doctors were incentivized to pursue a high patient volume. The Times said his remaining defamation claim should be tossed because, among other things, Delashaw can't prove...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS