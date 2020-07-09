Judge OKs Poultry Co., Buyers' $3M Deal In Price-Fix Suit

Law360 (July 9, 2020, 8:55 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge gave his preliminary approval to a $2.95 million settlement on Thursday between poultry producer Amick Farms LLC and a group of indirect buyers as part of multidistrict litigation over an alleged price-fixing conspiracy for chicken. Judge Thomas M. Durkin also certified the settlement class of indirect buyers, defined as entities that purchased chickens from Amick Farms or its co-conspirators for commercial food preparation, including institutional purchasers such as hospitals, nursing homes, and schools. "The court finds that the settlement agreement is preliminarily determined to be fair, reasonable, adequate, and in the best interests of the class," the...

