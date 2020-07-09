FCC Denies Another Bid To Stay C-Band Reorganization

Law360 (July 9, 2020, 6:42 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission rejected a satellite programming provider's bid to delay the agency's controversial reorganization of the C-Band satellite spectrum while the provider challenged the band's overhaul in D.C. federal court. In a Wednesday order, the FCC ruled PSSI Global Services LLC did not face immediate harm because its lawsuit against the FCC's vote to convert a part of satellite spectrum to airwaves real estate for 5G mobile providers would be settled before its access to the band was restricted. The lawsuit, according to the commission, was on an "expedited schedule" that would allow arguments to commence in late 2020...

