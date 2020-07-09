5 Misconceptions About The Foreign Agents Registration Act

Law360 (July 9, 2020, 5:48 PM EDT) -- Once relegated to a sleepy corner of the U.S. Code, the Foreign Agents Registration Act, or FARA, has roared into the headlines in recent years, fueled by the high-profile prosecutions of Paul Manafort, Michael Flynn and other subjects of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation. In 2018, the U.S. Department of Justice began regularly posting redacted advisory opinions on its website — a first step toward increasing the public's understanding of its approach to the statute. And in 2019, the DOJ reorganized and expanded its FARA unit under the leadership of former Mueller team prosecutor Brandon Van Grack. These shifts kicked off...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS