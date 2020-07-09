Split 2nd Circ. Sides With CIA In NYT Syria Records Fight

Law360 (July 9, 2020, 10:18 PM EDT) -- The CIA need not tell The New York Times if the agency is aware of records on a purported covert training program for rebel forces in Syria, a Second Circuit majority said Thursday, though one dissenting judge noted that President Donald Trump had publicly acknowledged the program's existence. The New York Times and national security reporter Matthew Rosenberg requested records pertaining to the program after Trump and another official made statements about such a program in 2017. In particular, Trump had tweeted about a Washington Post article on a covert CIA program, saying it "fabricated the facts on my ending massive, dangerous,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS