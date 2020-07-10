Trump's Tax Battle To Continue Despite Justices' Ruling

Law360 (July 10, 2020, 8:02 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's opinion finding President Donald Trump isn't immune from a New York grand jury subpoena for his tax records affirms the president isn't above the law, but continuing litigation will likely delay their release. In a 7-2 ruling, the justices upheld an appeals court finding that a grand jury subpoena from the office of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. to Mazars USA LLP, Trump's accounting firm, wasn't unconstitutional. The majority stated that Article II of the U.S. Constitution and the supremacy clause do not preclude issuing a state criminal subpoena to a sitting president. It also held...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS