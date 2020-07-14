The Biggest Texas Supreme Court Rulings This Term

Law360 (July 14, 2020, 9:32 PM EDT) -- In its 2020 term, the Texas Supreme Court decided 79 cases. In keeping with recent tradition, the court issued decisions in every argued case by the end of June. The court this term reaffirmed the power of the contract in partnership disputes, and found itself at odds with a broad coalition of Texas trial lawyers when it cleared a Dallas litigator of jury misconduct. In other cases, the court also clarified the scope of immunity for government contractors and continued to fine-tune its insurance fraud precedent. Here, Law360 breaks down the biggest rulings of the term. A Deal Is a Deal...

