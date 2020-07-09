NBA Star Williamson Says Ex-Agent Fabricated Evidence

Law360 (July 9, 2020, 10:33 PM EDT) -- An acrimonious legal fight between young NBA star Zion Williamson and his former agent took a strange turn Thursday as lawyers for Gina Ford and Prime Sports Marketing told a federal court they have "newly discovered evidence" that Williamson's stepfather was paid $400,000 while he was in college — claims the player's attorney says are completely fabricated. Attorneys for Ford and Prime Sports Marketing asked a North Carolina federal court to supplement previous filings with "newly discovered evidence" they say shows Williamson had reached an exclusive marketing agreement with a non-NCAA certified agent and received impermissible benefits while he was an...

