Feds Win 2nd Claims Court Pass On Tribal Death Suit

Law360 (July 10, 2020, 4:44 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of Federal Claims has granted summary judgment to the federal government, saying a lower court's ruling precluded the Ute tribe and the family of a deceased Ute man from bringing allegations that law enforcement killed the 21-year-old and covered it up in 2007. U.S. Federal Claims Judge Richard A. Hertling ruled on Wednesday that the Ute Indian Tribe of the Uintah and Ouray Reservation, along with the parents of the late Todd R. Murray, could not pursue claims under the so-called "bad men" provision of the tribe's 1868 treaty with the U.S. The provision allows the federal prosecution...

