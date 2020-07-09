JPMorgan Gets Ill. Futures Spoofing Suits Shipped To NY

Law360 (July 9, 2020, 7:15 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Thursday sent two proposed class actions against JPMorgan Chase to the Southern District of New York, accusing it of using an illegal trading strategy called spoofing to manipulate the futures markets since 2009. JPMorgan filed a motion on Wednesday to send the two investor suits — one filed in May and one filed in June — to the same federal court that's hearing two additional proposed class actions that accuse the bank of spoofing, or placing deceptive orders to buy and sell futures contracts, canceling the orders before they're executed and simultaneously entering orders on the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS