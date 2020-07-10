9th Circ. Says Earlier Enviro Review Covers Alaska Drill Tracts

Law360 (July 10, 2020, 8:18 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has upheld the U.S. Department of the Interior's expanded oil and gas lease sales on tracts of land in the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska, saying that a prior analysis satisfied federal environmental review requirements for the sales. A three-judge panel on Thursday back a lower court's decision to toss out a challenge made by environmental groups to the 2017 lease sales, which offered more land than was made available in previous leasing years. The judges said the plaintiffs were right that the leases required some form of site-specific analysis on the 10.3 million acres the Bureau of...

