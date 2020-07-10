BofA Can't Appeal Failed Dismissal Of Escrow Interest Suit

Law360 (July 10, 2020, 5:28 PM EDT) -- A Maryland federal judge denied Bank of America's request to appeal its largely rejected bid to escape claims that it stiffed Maryland borrowers on mortgage escrow interest payments required by state law, finding that federal law does not necessarily preempt state law for national banks. The suit, which claims the banking giant has ignored a Maryland law mandating that lenders pay interest on funds they hold in borrowers' mortgage escrow accounts, will move forward, according to U.S. District Judge Stephanie A. Gallagher, who declined on Thursday to certify an interlocutory appeal of her February decision. As it has when similar escrow...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS