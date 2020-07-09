Ex-Wawa Workers Ink $22M Deal To End ERISA Class Action

Law360 (July 9, 2020, 9:49 PM EDT) -- A certified class of ex-Wawa workers urged a Pennsylvania federal judge Thursday to give preliminary approval to a $21.6 million settlement to end their Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit accusing the convenience store chain of forcing them to divest from the employee stock ownership plan. The settlement for the roughly 10,000 class members would include up to 20% for counsel fees, up to $175,000 for litigation expenses and up to $25,000 for each of the named class representatives, according to the filing. The money for the class would be deposited in the Wawa Inc. Employee Stock Ownership Plan. Class members could elect to...

